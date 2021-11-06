DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in DZS by 49.2% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DZS by 1.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZSI opened at $14.34 on Friday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

