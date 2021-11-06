Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.56 Million

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $167.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.51 million and the highest is $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $617.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $717.50 million, with estimates ranging from $713.60 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.52. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

