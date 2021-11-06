ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ECNCF opened at $8.87 on Friday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

