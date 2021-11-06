EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.56

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.56 and traded as high as C$5.61. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.61, with a volume of 4,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 22.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.53 million and a P/E ratio of -91.97.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

