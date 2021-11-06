Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.57

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.57 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 51,993 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

