Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.