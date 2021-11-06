Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$13.96. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.87, with a volume of 563,222 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.44.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.