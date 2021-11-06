Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Financial Comparison

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empiric Student Property and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 1 4 1 1 2.29

EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.58%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empiric Student Property and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $414.66 million 9.71 -$131.73 million $1.89 28.49

Empiric Student Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EPR Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties -21.28% -3.18% -1.29%

Summary

EPR Properties beats Empiric Student Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.