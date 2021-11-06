Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for agilon health, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for agilon health in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Truist reduced their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AGL opened at $24.92 on Thursday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,917 shares of company stock worth $524,331,541 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

