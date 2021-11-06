Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 6th (LGIH, LL, LNVGY, LPL, LUNG, LXU, LYTS, MBT, MFIN, MG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, November 6th:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes Inc alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL publicly trades common stock on the NASDAQ under the symbol MOFG. It includes the banking affiliates of MidWestOne Bank, Iowa State Bank & Trust Company, Iowa City, Iowa and First State Bank, Conrad, Iowa and is committed to expansion in existing and new markets to continually enhance shareholder value. “

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $106.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.