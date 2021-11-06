Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,029.28

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,029.28 ($13.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,076 ($14.06). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 145,520 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -970.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,048.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,029.28.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

