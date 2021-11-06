Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Evolent Health updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,196. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,807 shares of company stock worth $7,396,841. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.