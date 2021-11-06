Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365,176 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $162,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after acquiring an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 337,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.9% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

