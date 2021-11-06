Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Castleark Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total transaction of $28,012,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.96 and its 200 day moving average is $341.65. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

