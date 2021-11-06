Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 297,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.87 million and a PE ratio of -38.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.58.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.