Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.05% of Federated Hermes worth $101,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.