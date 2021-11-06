Feel Foods (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Shares Up 11%

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF)’s stock price shot up 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

