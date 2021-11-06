Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,315.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

