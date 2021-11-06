Financial Contrast: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quipt Home Medical and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.27%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 222.83%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.38 -$5.03 million N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 4.39 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -0.72

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% SOC Telemed -88.63% -66.37% -28.94%

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats SOC Telemed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

