Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.64

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.64 and traded as high as $40.49. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 57,239,542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

