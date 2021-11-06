FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001088 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 790,500,560 coins and its circulating supply is 363,968,208 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

