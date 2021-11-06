First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.14

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.14 and traded as low as C$42.75. First National Financial shares last traded at C$42.97, with a volume of 53,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$49.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$44.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

