First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as low as $10.30. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 32,450 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.