Flamingo Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Flamingo has a market cap of $89.12 million and approximately $30.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00083215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00079411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00100293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.40 or 0.07237358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,540.78 or 0.99730307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022402 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

