Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $136.22

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.22 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.69). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 23,576 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £79.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.56.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, electrical control panels, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

