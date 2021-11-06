Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.49

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $10.52. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4,593 shares trading hands.

FSUMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

