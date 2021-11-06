Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.92 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.