Friendz Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $436,134.54 and $113,303.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

