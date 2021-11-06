FSD Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 14,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,564% compared to the typical volume of 546 call options.
FSD Pharma stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. FSD Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.44.
FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.
FSD Pharma Company Profile
FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.