Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.85

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.85 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 18.63 ($0.24), with a volume of 44,885 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.85.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.