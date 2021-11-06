Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

