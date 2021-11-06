Furucombo Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

