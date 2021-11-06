FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Shares of AME opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

