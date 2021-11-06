FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $137.82 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

