FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.30.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of EMN opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.74 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.