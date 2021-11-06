FY2022 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lowered by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after buying an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

