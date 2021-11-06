FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Premier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Premier stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 85.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

