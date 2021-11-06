Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $144,438.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $575,851.35 and $144,438.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

