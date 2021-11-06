Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.85 and last traded at $98.74. Approximately 475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gavekal Asia Pacific Govrnment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.