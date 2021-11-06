Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $14.61 million and $175,033.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

