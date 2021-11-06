GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc is a product innovation company, which specializes in environmentally-friendly chemicals and products that reduce costs associated with fighting fire, protecting assets, water retention and improving ROI for its customers. Its product lines include chemicals and equipment designed for use in wildland and municipal fire management, as well as industrial, agriculture, commercial, and personal home applications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.