General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.37. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 52,718 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative net margin of 102.94% and a negative return on equity of 825.51%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

