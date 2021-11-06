Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Chuy’s worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CHUY opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.