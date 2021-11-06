Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Aspen Aerogels worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $55.62 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,922 shares of company stock worth $5,351,028 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.