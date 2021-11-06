Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of OraSure Technologies worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OSUR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $696.33 million, a P/E ratio of 138.14 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

