Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.23 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

