Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,480,631 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,631 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 2,811,340 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.03. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.