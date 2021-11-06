Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,304 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

