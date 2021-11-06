Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of ChannelAdvisor worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $764.92 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

