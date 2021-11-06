Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 592,927 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,927 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 34,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PDM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.